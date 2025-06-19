Some California lawmakers want to repeal sanctuary state laws

The Brief Two Republican lawmakers in California want to eliminate sanctuary state laws. They were moved to act following the violence in Los Angeles during ICE operations. Their bill is unlikely to pass in the Democratic-led Legislature.



Some Republican lawmakers in California are looking to eliminate sanctuary state laws in the wake of the recent immigration protests.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (R-East Nicolaus) and Assemblyman Stan Ellis (R-Bakersfield) introduced a resolution, ACR-98, demanding the repeal of "sanctuary state" laws that block cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The measure would, among other things, call for an :immediate end to policies that obstruct lawful immigration enforcement" and urge the governor to take "immediate action to restore law and order," according to the exact language of the bill.

The assemblymembers said California's sanctuary status makes it more difficult to enforce immigration laws, and they cited some of the violence that occurred in Los Angeles on June 6 over ICE raids as the impetus for their bill.

"Federal officers were violently attacked in the streets of Los Angeles for doing their job—and Gavin Newsom’s policies helped create the conditions that allowed it to happen,"Gallagher said in a statement . "Newsom’s sanctuary state agenda has made it harder to enforce the law and easier for mobs to take over our streets. Enough is enough."

Ellis added: "Democrats in the Capitol talk a big game about safety, but their actions say otherwise. This isn’t just about one incident — this is about a failed policy approach that’s putting every Californian at risk."

The Republican effort would face an uphill battle in the predominantly Democratic California Legislature.

Many Democratic leaders have repeated that they stand by sanctuary laws prohibiting local police departments from cooperating with ICE.

The history of sanctuary cities in the United States stems from the 1980s, where many in the religious communities tried to protect Central American refugees fleeing civil war and violence.

Berkeley became the first city in the Unitied States to pass a sanctuary resolution in 1971, and San Francisco declared itself a sanctuary city in 1989, which barred city and county resources from being used to helpwith federal immigration enforcement.