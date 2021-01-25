Some Californians say it's nearly impossible to get COVID vaccine appointment

Residents across California are frustrated with the state's vaccine rollout and have run into obstacles when trying to schedule a vaccine appointment.

For many, getting COVID-19 vaccine seems nearly impossible despite efforts from businesses, pharmaceutical companies, and crowdsourcing websites to help people find places to get vaccinated.

The demand for the COVID vaccines outpaces the supply. The need for doses has led to rationing of the vaccine and that leaves health officials to decide who gets to the front of the line. But the biggest concern among Californians is being able to get a spot in line.

Leslie Sullivan, of San Francisco, has been trying to schedule an appointment for her elderly father since December.

"I started looking then to see how to get notified, where do we get the [vaccine] from," Sullivan said. She said she tried time and time again. "I called everybody. I called from the governor down. I looked on every website I could think of and where they would be given and nothing was there," Sullivan said.

She said she made at least 50 calls and visited countless websites but "there was no place to sign up to get online appointments."

Sullivan said she knows about San Francisco's mass vaccination sites, but there's a problem.

"All the appointments are filled up. But, how do people get appointments? That's all I'm trying to find out. How to get appointments," she expressed.

In California, confusion reigns over the state's vaccination efforts.

"I'm 70 and I expected, when they announced 65 and over, that I would be able to get one, But now, I understand that Santa Clara County is short on vaccine so I don't expect to get it right away," said Janice Zajac of San Jose.

Echoed Ron Piazza, "It's very confusing because one day they tell you if you're over 75, you can get your vaccine and then they change it to 65 and they haven't even taken people 75 and older yet."

The head of the St. Helena Hospital Foundation said he wishes he could book appointments.

"Our goal today is to deliver 610 doses and when we're done, we're done. I don't have the supply for tomorrow. I have no confirmed supply for tomorrow or the rest of the week," said the foundation's president Glen Newhart.

He had a direct message to the governor: "Governor Newsom, please send more vaccine. You've got sites like ours and many others across the state that are ready, willing, and able to vaccinate," Newhart said.

Those needing vaccinations also had messages for Newsom. "Could you please at least simplify this process," Sullivan said.

Added Piazza, "I'd like to see somebody get the story straight that's in charge and pass it on to everyone else."

