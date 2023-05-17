Some members have questions after Claremont hotel sold to luxury resort group

Some members have questions now that the Claremont Club & Spa, has been sold to a luxury resort investment group.

The Redwood City-based real estate group, Ohana Real Estate Investors, paid $163 million in cash for the iconic 108-year-old hotel and health club on the Oakland-Berkeley line, located on Tunnel Road.

Ohana owns other luxury resorts including the Four Seasons Silicon Valley in Palo Alto.

At least one member of the Claremont's private swim and tennis club were surprised to hear the news.

"Well, we don't know yet.," said member Edward Long. "We love the club. Love the Claremont. But we have not been informed about what the impact might be."

Long said he hopes that there is "continuity" with the sale, and that the "historic nature of the Claremont" is preserved.

He also said he hopes the hotel's aesthetic will be kept intact and that it won't be commercialized.



Besides the hotel and club, the 22-acre property includes a spa, nearly a dozen tennis courts and landscaped gardens.

The hotel complex is a historic property and is listed as an Oakland City Historical Landmark. The Claremont also is a member of Historic Hotels of America.

The hotel is still part of the Fairmont chain.