Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 PM PST until FRI 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
10
High Wind Warning
until WED 9:00 AM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 7:56 AM PST until THU 4:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Weather Advisory
until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Northern Monterey Bay
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM PST until THU 10:00 AM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 10:00 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay

Son arrested in Santa Rosa after mother assaulted with hammer

By Victor Hsieh
Published 
Santa Rosa
Bay City News Foundation

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police used a Taser stun gun to arrest a man Monday after he allegedly assaulted his mother with a hammer. 

Police arrested 31-year-old Jacob McKean-Marioni, of Santa Rosa, after responding at 5:59 p.m. to a family disturbance in the 1300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Officers arrived and said the son refused to leave and became hostile while visiting his mother. The mother locked herself in her bedroom and called 911.

McKean-Marioni was allegedly able to use a hammer to force entry into the victim's bedroom and take her car keys and cellphone before police arrived. 

Officers arrived to find McKean-Marioni walking through a parking lot toward a parked vehicle.

Police said he ignored an officer's attempts to communicate with him and left the lot with his mother's car, forcing an officer to quickly step out of the way to avoid getting hit.
 

Officers were informed by the victim right afterward that the son had allegedly stolen her car. 

A low-speed pursuit began before the suspect parked the vehicle in the 1700 block of Dorado Court and ran on foot toward an apartment. 

Police used the Taser and McKean-Marioni was taken into custody without further incident.

The mother was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries after investigators allege McKean-Marioni had struck her arm with the claw of the hammer. She is expected to survive. No serious injuries were reported to McKean-Marioni or any officer. 

McKean-Marioni was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of offenses including assault, robbery, vehicle theft, aggravated kidnapping, dissuading or intimidating a witness, evading police, and resisting arrest.
   
   