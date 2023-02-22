Son arrested in Santa Rosa after mother assaulted with hammer

Santa Rosa police used a Taser stun gun to arrest a man Monday after he allegedly assaulted his mother with a hammer.

Police arrested 31-year-old Jacob McKean-Marioni, of Santa Rosa, after responding at 5:59 p.m. to a family disturbance in the 1300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Officers arrived and said the son refused to leave and became hostile while visiting his mother. The mother locked herself in her bedroom and called 911.

McKean-Marioni was allegedly able to use a hammer to force entry into the victim's bedroom and take her car keys and cellphone before police arrived.

Officers arrived to find McKean-Marioni walking through a parking lot toward a parked vehicle.

Police said he ignored an officer's attempts to communicate with him and left the lot with his mother's car, forcing an officer to quickly step out of the way to avoid getting hit.



Officers were informed by the victim right afterward that the son had allegedly stolen her car.

A low-speed pursuit began before the suspect parked the vehicle in the 1700 block of Dorado Court and ran on foot toward an apartment.

Police used the Taser and McKean-Marioni was taken into custody without further incident.

The mother was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries after investigators allege McKean-Marioni had struck her arm with the claw of the hammer. She is expected to survive. No serious injuries were reported to McKean-Marioni or any officer.

McKean-Marioni was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of offenses including assault, robbery, vehicle theft, aggravated kidnapping, dissuading or intimidating a witness, evading police, and resisting arrest.



