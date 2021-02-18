Sonoma County billboard to open schools resembles missing children sign

There's a very public plea in Sonoma County to get students back to classrooms.



A new billboard along U.S. Highway 101 through Rohnert Park resembles a missing children message.

In this case, the sign includes the hashtag #OpenSonomaCountySchoolsNow.

Sonoma County’s 68,000 public school students have been learning from home since the start of the pandemic last March.

The county is currently reviewing safety plans that would allow some students to return to classes.

One woman wrote to KTVU to say that sign seems to "harass educators while mocking missing children."