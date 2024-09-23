Sonoma County erasing homeless names from boulders along Joe Rodota Trail

Names of homeless people who died in Sonoma County are being erased from an unofficial memorial along the Joe Rodota Trail.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that a county parks agency started painting over those rocks last week.

The county says the memorial was unsanctioned and that the project was getting out of control, with graffiti being sprayed on trail signs and other types of debris piling up in the area.

KTVU reported last November that Caltrans dismantled and cleared dozens of homeless people from this same section of trail.

To keep the homeless from coming back, Caltrans dumped giant boulders, making it impossible to set up tents.