Homeless encampment swept out of Santa Rosa trail once again

The Joe Rodota Trail became the scene of yet another teardown of a homeless encampment right next to the SMART Train tracks in Santa Rosa.

As was planned, Caltrans began another dismantling and clearing of a homeless camp on state property along the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa near the intersection of Highways 101 and 12.

This time around, the removal of approximately 75 to 100 residents was delayed because seven people had been under the protection of a federal court injunction. That injection has now been lifted.

As of Wednesday, some 26 residents remained.

"They're underneath a freeway which is not a safe place to actually live and sleep. We're trying to work closely with the local government in the cities that have encampments and with the continuum of care and service providers," said Caltrans spokesman Bat Ney.

However, some residents told KTVU that the county did not help them.

"They're supposed to be offering like services but, as far as I know, nobody has been housed or replaced anywhere. Now, we'll just move somewhere else," said encampment resident Jose.

"Not the medical, but they did go around and say, ‘What about alternative places?’ said encampment resident Forrest. When asked what happened, he responded, "Great question."

"No, they said ‘get out. Get out or get locked up,'" he continued.

Despite that, Caltrans is responsible for cleaning up encampments.

"Our responsibility is the safety of motorists and the public," said Ney of Caltrans.

To ensure that this encampment doesn't reappear again, what Caltrans is doing is taking gigantic rocks and placing them all over the former area of the camp. You simply can't camp on top of rocks.

Neighbor Dave Zedrick who owns the next-door storage lot, said encampment residents began tapping into his water but did not stop them.

"I feel very [bad] for them. Half of them, probably, that's the way they want to be. The other half are doing it because they're in trouble. They don't have any alternatives," said Mr. Zedrick.

Sonoma County has not responded to KTVU's requests for comments.