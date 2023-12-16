Sonoma County sheriff deputies perform air rescue after car plunges from cliff

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office performed an air rescue after a car plunged off a cliff.

Authorities say a bystander waved down a sheriff's deputy on Highway 1 near Jenner Friday afternoon. The deputy then located a vehicle upside down in a ravine.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter had just launched for an air patrol and quickly responded.

The rescue crew used a 100-foot line to reach the vehicle.

The driver was hoisted onto the rescue line and taken to a waiting ambulance.