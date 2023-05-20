Sonoma County sheriff's wife arrested on DUI charge

The wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after crashing into a house and injuring a person in the home, Engram said on social media.

Precise details about the crash such as when and where it happened or what were the extent of the person's injuries about the person's injuries were not immediately clear from Engram's Facebook message.

"Last night my wife was involved in a DUI crash. Her car hit a house, causing damage, and the one person inside the home was injured," Engram said. "As was appropriate, she was arrested and is facing DUI-related charges in the incident being handled by the Santa Rosa Police Department."

Engram said he was compelled to reveal what happened.

"As Sheriff, I always aim to be open and honest with the community I proudly serve. And that’s what leads me to share with you this message, as personal and as painful as it is for our family."

Engram expressed empathy for his wife and the public.

"As a husband, I am greatly concerned about my wife’s well-being. As a citizen and Sheriff, I am also concerned about the well-being of the person inside the home who suffered injuries."