Sonoma County sheriff's wife charged with 2 felonies

The wife of Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram has been charged with two felonies related to an alleged DUI crash in May.

Natasha Whittinghill, 47, was arrested after slamming her Tesla Model 3 into a Santa Rosa home and injuring a woman in the house, authorities said.

Whittinghill has been charged with felony DUI resulting in bodily injury and felony DUI resulting in bodily injury with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08%. There are two enhancements because her blood alcohol level was above .20%, authorities said.

The woman, who was watching TV when the car broke through her wall, suffered cuts and bruises.

Whittinghill was not hurt.

It was revealed soon after the crash that Whittinghill has previous convictions for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

"As a husband, I am greatly concerned about my wife’s well-being," Engram wrote in a Facebook message after her arrest. "As a citizen and Sheriff, I am also concerned about the well-being of the person inside the home who suffered injuries."