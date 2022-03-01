Sonoma homicide suspect taken into custody, sheriff's officials say

Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says a homicide suspect was taken into custody without incident Tuesday afternoon. A shelter-in-place was lifted as a result.

Authorities asked people in the small community of Monte Rio to shelter in place as they searched for a homicide suspect.

The sheriff's office said deputies were searching for a man they identified as Francisco Gonzalez, 32, who is suspected of fatally shooting a man this morning in the 20000 block of Willow Road.

Authorities believed Gonzalez was armed with a rifle. Sheriff's officials updated to say Gonzales was taken into custody at 4:11 p.m. They thanked vigilant community members who spotted the suspect who was arrested on Green Valley Road near Green Valley School Road.

Francisco Gonzalez seen in this 2018 boking photo that was provided by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Initially, officials asked people near Alder Road and Willow Road to shelter in place and asked anyone who sees anything suspicious to call authorities. Later they added the area east of Bohemian Highway and south and east of the Russian River.

The sheriff’s office described Gonzalez as Latino 6 feet 1 and weighing 160 pounds. They said he was last seen wearing a blanket over his arms and red tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.

Video at the scene showed officers, some in armored trucks, entering a wooded neighborhood near the Russian River. Other officers were conducting a checkpoint before allowing people in and out of the area.

Monte Rio is about 100 miles north of San Francisco with a population of 1,000 residents.

Advertisement