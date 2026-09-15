Man charged with manslaughter after punch kills 64-year-old in Sonoma

The Brief A 64-year-old man has died from his injuries six days after being attacked in the Sonoma Plaza. One suspect, 28-year-old Anthony Kirk, has been charged with felony battery and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the incident. The September 7 assault was captured on authenticated cell phone video, showing a verbal confrontation before the victim was knocked unconscious.



A 64-year-old man attacked in the heart of downtown Sonoma last week has died from his injuries.

Attack captured on video

What we know:

The assault occurred on Monday, Sept. 7, near the Italian Fountain within the Sonoma Plaza. The incident was captured on cell phone video taken by one of four men who surrounded the victim, identified as John Francis Avila, 64.

Sonoma police authenticated the video, which was posted on a Facebook page. The footage shows both sides trading insults and using racial slurs before Avila was knocked to the ground and rendered unconscious near the fountain. Avila died on Sunday, six days after the attack.

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1 man charged

Dig deeper:

Sonoma police initially arrested four men on suspicion of murder. However, Sonoma County prosecutors charged only one man, 28-year-old Anthony Kirk, with battery and involuntary manslaughter, both felonies. Kirk was arraigned on the charges, granted pre-trial release, and is scheduled to return to court next month.

Sonoma Police Chief Brandon Cutting said that the attack was an isolated incident.

"I don't have any fear or ongoing safety for the community based on this incident," said Cutting. "This incident was contained to the fountain area. There's no gang relationship or anything like that."

KTVU legal analyst Michael Cardoza said that while the defendant, who is Black, likely reacted to the use of the n-word, he should have understood the lethal risk of striking the victim.

"You knock someone down, they fall over, their head hits the sidewalk, subdural hematoma could follow, and the person could die," Cardoza said.

The violence came as a shock to tourists visiting Sonoma, a popular destination.

"My wife and I were here the other night too. Out here about 9 p.m. and still talking about how beautiful everything was in Sonoma," said Barisone.