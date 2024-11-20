Sophie Hahn concedes to Adena Ishii in close Berkeley mayoral race

Berkeley mayoral candidate Sophie Hahn on Wednesday night conceded defeat to Adena Ishii in a close race that still hasn't been fully counted.

According to results released by the Alameda County Registrar of Voters on Wednesday, Ishii leads with 25,131 votes, or 51.06%, to Hahn's 24,092, or 48.94% in the fourth round of ranked choice voting.

Hahn, a Berkeley city councilmember, was in the lead on Election Night but Ishii, a former law clerk turned education consultant, overtook her in the latest vote count in both ranked choice voting and most first-place votes.

Hahn on Wednesday evening sent out an email to her supporters.

"With the new release of numbers today, the results of this race are clear: Adena Ishii has been chosen by the people of Berkeley to be your next Mayor," she wrote. "Just a few moments ago I called to congratulate her, and wish her the very best as she navigates our City through what are likely to be challenging times for our country, and our community."

Hahn also acknowledged that this loss will also mark the end of her time representing District 5 on the City Council.

"It's been an honor and a pleasure serving you on the City Council these past eight years, and I couldn't be more proud of all we've accomplished together," she said.