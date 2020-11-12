South Bay COVID-19 safety rally for those who work with students with special needs

People who work with special education students in Santa Clara County held a brief rally Thursday morning, as teachers aides and assistants say the county Office of Education, isn't doing enough to protect them against COVID-19.

Others participating in the rally are occupational therapists and those who work directly with the county's special needs students.

Some of those special needs students were allowed to return to classrooms in the county last month.

But the union representing these teacher aides and assistants are demanding more training on safety protocols, better cleaning procedures and the ability to have more of their members work from home - instead of in a classroom.

San Jose Unified School District is the county's largest school district.

The majority of their students and teachers are still doing distance learning. They're scheduled to go back to the classroom in January if Santa Clara County remains in the orange or yellow tier.