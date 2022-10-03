South Bay family mourns hit-and-run death of beloved matriarch

article

A South Bay family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was struck and killed as she crossed a street in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The driver fled and has not been found, according to police.

"You took my 44-year-old wife away from her three kids (and) from me and my kids," said Tin Pham, the victim’s husband.

He said his family is still in shock over the weekend death of its matriarch, Chung Thuy Le who owned the Lavender Dream nail salon in Walnut Creek but lived in Milpitas.

"Customers love her so much. That’s why Lavender Dream (was the best) in Walnut Creek," said Pham.

Family members said Le left work around 7 p.m. Saturday. Walnut Creek police said at the same time they began receiving 911 calls about a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision. Investigators said Le was hit as she crossed N. California Boulevard near Civic Drive.

"The driver ran a red light and my wife (was) crossing the street. And that’s why she got hit," said Pham.

The driver sped from the scene, according to witnesses. Police said Le died from her injuries a short time later at an area hospital.

Walnut Creek detectives said Monday they don’t have any new information to share in the case. But, they ask anyone that may have seen the accident to contact them.

The 44-year-old Le leaves behind three children – two daughters and a son.

Her husband Tin Pham said his wife endured hardships growing up in Vietnam, but came to America, went to school and started a business. She ultimately ends her life as the latest Bay Area pedestrian to die in a hit-and-run accident.

"I wish the person who did this to my wife had a conscious to come forward," said Pham.

Police are screening surveillance cameras in the area of the crash in hopes I provides more information about the drive and vehicle.

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay bureau. Follow him on Twitter @JesseKTVU and Instagram @jessegontv