South Bay hip hop producer Traxamillion has died

Some sad news from the music world: Influential hip hop music producer Traxamillion has died at the age of 43.

His manager told the San Francisco Chronicle he died of a rare form of cancer and he had been in home hospice at his aunt's house in Santa Clara.



Traxamillion, whose given name is Sultan Banks, was a San Jose native,and was an instrumental producer behind the hyphy movement.

He worked with many artists including, Mistah F.A.B., Too Short and E-40.

The producer's biggest project was "Traxamillion Presents the Slapp Addict," released in August 2006.

On social media, many thanked him for giving the Bay Area more than a decades of "slaps and energy."

Others said you can't talk about the Bay Area hyphy movement without speaking about Traxamillion. "You shaped the sound of my childhood," someone wrote on Twitter.

According to his Facebook page, he attended Andrew Hill High School in San Jose and San Jose City College.

He is survived by a son, Elijah Banks of San Jose, his manager said.

Rest In Peace @traxamillion 🙏🕊️ The San Jose producer who helped create the "Hyphy" sound passed away today. This is a huge loss for Northern California 💔 We send our condolences to his family & loved ones. #RIPTraxamillion pic.twitter.com/I3k4NsUq5M — Thizzler On The Roof (@TheThizzler) January 2, 2022

