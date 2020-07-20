South San Francisco free meal service canceled after COVID-19 exposure
DALY CITY, Calif. - Free meal service for South San Francisco students has been canceled this week after the school district said an employee came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
South San Francisco Unified School District said that some central kitchen staff has been quarantined as they clean and sanitize the school.
In the meantime, families participating in the free meal program can go to a neighboring district for service from the following Jefferson Elementary School District schools.
- Benjamin Franklin Intermediate School- 700 Stewart Ave. in Daly City
- Thomas R. Pollicita Middle School - 550 East Market St. in Daly City
- Woodrow Wilson Elementary School - 43 Miriam St. in Daly City