South San Francisco police report Monday morning murder-suicide on Tennis Drive

South San Francisco
Bay City News Foundation
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A man and a woman were found dead Monday morning in a South San Francisco home in an apparent murder-suicide, police said.  

Officers went at 10:22 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Tennis Drive after a relative told police that immediate help was needed.  

A preliminary investigation indicates the deaths were the result of a domestic dispute. 

Police said it appears no one other than the victims were involved.  

Anyone with information about the murder-suicide can call detectives at (650) 877-8900.  