Southbound U.S. 101 to close overnight from Lakeville Highway in Petaluma to Ahterton Rd. in Novato

Southbound US 101 will close overnight from Lakeville Highway in Petaluma to Atherton Road in Novato to accommodate gas line work, Caltrans officials said Saturday morning.

Southbound US 101 will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday until 9 a.m. Sunday to assist Pacific Gas and Electric crews working on the gas line, according to Caltrans.

Due to a potential storm expected early next week, PG&E will build a temporary bypass on Saturday. The bypass is a safety measure due to a landslide near Redwood Boulevard and Buck Center Drive in Marin County.

Drivers traveling from Petaluma should take Lakeville Highway, also known as State Route 116, eastbound to State Route 37 westbound and get back on US 101 southbound at the State Route 37 interchange, Caltrans officials said.

