Southland Mall in Hayward gets new owners

The Southland Mall in Hayward has been sold for $70 million in cash to Namdar Realty Group, a New York–based company known for purchasing struggling retail centers.

The East Bay Times first reported the news.

The shopping complex, which includes Macy’s, JCPenney, Ross, Hobby Lobby and a Cinemark theater, has long served as a retail hub in the East Bay.

The former Sears space remains vacant.

Namdar Realty has drawn criticism in other cities for allowing properties it acquires to deteriorate. It’s not yet clear what the company’s plans are for the Southland Mall’s future.