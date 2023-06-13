Southwest Airlines kicks off 3-day, 40% off sale to mark anniversary

article

Southwest Airlines on Tuesday rolled out a special 40% fare discount to celebrate 52 years in operation this month.

The three-day promotion was limited to select flights and required customers to book their flight by Thursday, for travel from August through December 2023. The deal excluded travel on designated black out dates for the busy Thanksgiving travel season from November 16-27.

The discount was part of a series of promotions being offered by the airlines running up to its 52nd anniversary on Sunday.

As part of the occasion, Southwest has also kicked off a special sweepstakes event, offering customers a chance to win prizes including round trip air travel for two, Rapid Rewards bonus points, and a promotional companion pass.

Participants can enter the sweepstakes by visiting WannaGetAwayDay.com .

The coupon code for the three-day sale was "40OFF," with the discount being applied to base fares.



