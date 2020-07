After last week's launch was scrubbed due to a technical issue, SpaceX successfully launched and then landed a Falcon 9 rocket on Monday at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The 229-foot tall Falcon 9 was carrying ANASIS-II, a military communications satellite for South Korea.

It launched at 2:30 PST from the same first stage that helped launch two astronauts on a historic flight to the International Space Station.