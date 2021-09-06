Spare the Air alert extended through Tuesday due to smog and wildfire smoke

article

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has extended a Spare the Air alert for smog and an air quality advisory due to wildfire smoke through Tuesday.

Air quality officials said the extension is for multiple factors, including vehicle exhaust and the warmer temperatures the Bay Area is experiencing over the Labor Day holiday.

Northern California's wildfires continue to pump smoky, unhealthy air into the atmosphere. The vehicle exhaust is adding to the problem, creating unhealthy smog or ozone accumulation.

"Climate change is impacting our region with more frequent wildfires and heat waves leading to poor air quality," said Veronica Eady, senior deputy executive officer of the Air District. "We can all help by driving less to reduce smog and improve air quality when respiratory health is top of mind for us all."

California Air Quality Map

Air quality officials issue Spare the Air alerts when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthy levels. The smog can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame lining of the lung and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.

Smoky air can cause some of these same health problems. Officials advise if you can smell the smoky air, you should avoid exposure by heading indoors with doors and windows closed.

Check here for air quality readings: baaqmd.gov/highs.