Speed likely a factor in Antioch crash that killed 1, police say

A major crash in Antioch on Thursday morning left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

The collision happened near James Donlon Blvd and Contra Loma Blvd just before 10:30 a.m., authorities said.

One of the involved vehicles was engulfed in flames by the time the fire crew arrived.

An Antioch police sergeant said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

He said it appears that one of the drivers took a curve too fast, and lost control of the car before hitting a tree. Then the vehicle caught fire.

The driver was the sole occupant in the car and died at the scene.

After the victim's vehicle hit the tree, the car crashed into another vehicle. The driver and passenger inside that car were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

James Donlon Blvd between Contra Loma Blvd to Rio Grande Dr was closed in both directions for several hours.

