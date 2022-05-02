Speed likely factor in Oakland crash that killed teen, CHP says

article

Speed probably played a role in the death of a teenager on an Oakland highway Sunday night, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

CHP officers responded just after 8 p.m. to a solo vehicle crash on state Highway 13 just south of Park Boulevard, CHP Lt. Justin Bradford said.

A 17-year-old Oakland boy was driving an Infiniti sedan and went off the road, Bradford said. The boy was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead where officers found him, Bradford said.

No other information was available from the CHP.