Speeding car plunges into canal near Bay Point

A car plunged into Bay Point Friday night, officials said. The crash happened on Virginia Drive, near Highway 4.

Firefighters say a speeding car left Highway 4, then raced down Bailey Road before going into the canal.

The car then floated down the canal nearly 100 yards before getting stuck in the water.

Firefighters pulled at least one person out of the car who was then rushed to a nearby hospital.

There's no word yet on that person's condition and investigators say it's still not clear if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.