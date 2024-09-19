Berkeley 'spiked drinks' sex assaults investigation

Berkeley police are investigating reports of possible sex crimes and assaults linked to "spiked drinks."

Investigators are looking into reports of "multiple" incidents of "drug-facilitated" sexual assaults reported on Sept. 13 near 2300 block of College Avenue.

The area has several residences, including student housing and a fraternity, but investigators haven't given an exact location.

The university and city police aren't giving a lot of details due to what they call the "sensitive nature of the cases."

Students were warned via UC Berkeley's Warnme system on Tuesday, which sends out important information to the Cal community about emergencies or crimes.