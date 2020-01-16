Spirit Airlines nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale to start in April

article

Oakland International Airport officials on Thursday announced that Spirit Airlines will launch the only nonstop flight from Oakland to Fort Lauderdale in Florida starting in April.

The flights between Oakland and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport start on April 1, joining Spirit's existing Oakland flights to Chicago, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, airport officials said.

"Right now, our guests on both coasts have limited options between the Bay Area and South Florida," Spirit Airlines vice president of network planning John Kirby said in a statement. "Offering the only nonstop connection between Oakland and Fort Lauderdale makes it easier for travelers on both ends."