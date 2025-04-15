SSU's actions to close athletics department, programs deemed 'unlawful', halted by judge

The Brief A judge ruled that SSU's academic cuts were unlawful, according to court documents. A Temporary Restraining Order was put in place to avoid further cuts at this time. Students and community members spoke out at a forum on Monday, with local representatives in attendance.



A judge ruled on Tuesday that the administrators of Sonoma State University acted unlawfully when they made plans to cut some academic programs amidst a major budget deficit. The judge also put a temporary order in place to bar university administrators from taking further steps to enact the planned cuts.

The case against the university is being brought by seven SSU student athletes.

Officials announced in late January that all athletic programs would be cut, along with classes and some staff members. Tuesday's ruling, made by Sonoma County Superior Judge Kenneth English, found that SSU violated the law in its decision-making process for the cuts.

The ruling states that Interim President Emily Cutrer and California State University Chancellor Mildred Garcia failed to follow their own regulations and policies when it comes to cutting academic programs in particular. The court issued a Temporary Restraining Order prohibiting CSU, SSU, Cutrer and Garcia from making further cuts or discontinuing academic programs at SSU.

This ruling comes as the attorneys representing students who are suing the school over the cuts call for Cutrer and Garcia's resignation.

Cutrer and Garcia have both been ordered to appear in court for the suit on May 1 in Santa Rosa.

The decision to cut programs was made before students returned to campus from winter break.

"I find it disrespectful how this whole situation has been handled. They made us come back to campus, pay tuition, pay housing, sign leases to tell us on the second day of school that we're no longer going to have a program," one SSU student said.

Forum hosted for community members

Dig deeper:

The school hosted a forum for local representatives on Monday. The goal was to find a solution to restore successful and popular programs at the school.

"Athletics is one of our greatest recruiters to campus. Why are we getting rid of athletics? What we're hoping to do is restore the cuts, bring back these programs—in fact, don't get rid of these programs, that are already so popular with students," SSU Professor Elain Newman told KTVU.

The state politicians and local instructors directed their complaints to the CSU Chancellor's Office, which is responsible for 23 schools across the state. Many were concerned about declining enrollment across the state, which could also be impacted by a lack of an athletics program at SSU.

"I am so frustrated today. I am starting to believe that we are all being taken advantage of," said Mike McGuire, California State Senator.

"If this plan is implemented as currently proposed, you will have one administrator for every one tenured professor at Sonoma State. That, I think the technical term, is bulls$%^" said California Assemblymember Chris Rogers.

"The damage to the brand of Sonoma State has been so deep, so profound, that we cannot ignore the impact that that's going to have on demand"

Final choices about what will be cut at SSU and what will remain will be announced in June when the state budget is released.