Armed Petaluma high-speed chase suspect jumps in water

A high-speed chase led to a suspect driving into the water by the Petaluma Marina Tuesday afternoon before he was arrested.

The incident first unfolded around noon when officers were conducting a traffic stop on southbound 101 at Corby Avenue, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said. However, the suspect refused to stop, starting a pursuit.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect drove into the water as Petaluma police officers tried to get him to surrender. Sheriff's officials also said the suspect was armed with a gun.

Suspect's car after he drove into the water by the Petaluma Marina.

As of 2:45 p.m., the suspect was in custody, the sheriff's office said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office was aided by the Petaluma Police and Fire Departments and the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told KTVU that a helicopter flew above, warning onlookers to clear the scene, saying they were in the crossfire.