Stanford Medicine again accused of bungling vaccination program

Stanford Medical Center, consistently ranked as one of the nation's best hospitals and doctor teaching facilities in the nation, finds itself embarrassed and under criticism for administering a COVID-19 vaccine to non-clinical staff, non-frontline staff and researchers last weekend.

In Stanford Medicine's most recent COVID vaccine screwup, some people were vaccinated over the weekend who did not provide proof of eligibility.

Back on December 18, frontline medical personnel rallied in protest that in the first wave of vaccinations, front-line workers, including most doctor residents, were not prioritized even though they deal directly with COVID patients.

"The people at highest risk should get the vaccine first so they can be, so they don't expose other people" said third-year anesthesia resident Charles Marcus.

Back then, the hospital made sure to put out its chairman who promised a better distribution plan, better adherence to the rules, better decision making, and better communication with the entire community.

"There's no question that it was a bad mistake, a bad series of mistakes," said Stanford Medicine Chairman Dr. Robert Harrington. "And there were rightly hard feelings."

On Wednesday, in the wake failing to keep all those promises, the hospital released a statement admitting another lapse.

"Inaccurate information regarding vaccine availability circulated within our community, leading some ineligible employees to receive a vaccination. We have addressed this issue and are confident that we will continue quickly vaccinating the entire Stanford Medicine community through an ethical and equitable process."

All Stanford leadership can do now is hope as it hoped back on the Dec. 18 that there will be no more glitches.

"I think those of us who work in healthcare think there’s a light at the end of the tunnel," said Harrington.

With the uncontrolled spread, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID mistakes, as well as the slowness of vaccine distribution, are costly in terms of timely treatment and morale to front line workers.

