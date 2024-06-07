Stanford will reinstate standardized test requirement for applicants

Stanford University is joining a growing list of colleges and universities reinstating the use of admissions tests.

Stanford said on Friday that it will again require either the SAT or ACT for students applying for admission in the fall of 2025. The tests are optional for next fall's applicants.

The university said test scores are only one part of a "holistic review" of applicants and that academic potential is the primary benchmark for admission.

"The renewed testing requirement will allow Stanford to consider the fullest array of information in support of each student’s application," the university said.

Stanford paused its testing requirements in 2020 during the pandemic.

Harvard, Yale, Brown, and Cornell are among several institutions reinstating standardized testing.