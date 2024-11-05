Stanford study finds partisan bias often outweighs the truth
PALO ALTO, Calif. - A new Stanford study highlights the challenges of disinformation on this Election Day.
Researchers found partisan bias often outweighs the truth in influencing how voters react to political news.
The Stanford study found Americans are highly susceptible to disinformation.
And the research found this bias crosses all political and educational lines when it comes to rejecting real news that conflicts with a voter's political views.