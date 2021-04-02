Stanford tops South Carolina 66-65 to reach title game

article

Haley Jones scored 24 points, including the go-ahead jumper with 32 seconds left, to help Stanford beat South Carolina 66-65 and advance to the national championship game.

It's Stanford's first trip to the title game since 2010, which was also in San Antonio. The Cardinal lost to UConn in that contest, 53-47.

The Cardinal will play the winner of UConn and Arizona for the women's NCAA Tournament title on Sunday night. Coach Tara VanDerveer will be looking for her third national championship at the school and first since 1992.