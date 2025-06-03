Stanford University student killed on e-bike

article

A Stanford University student was killed over the weekend after being struck by a car on his electric bike on campus, according to the school.

Sophomore Aradshar Chaddar died on Saturday at Palm Drive and Arboretum Road, according to a statement from Vice Provost for Student Affairs Michele Rasmussen.

She said the California Highway Patrol is investigating.

Aradshar was born in Maryland and came to Stanford in the fall of 2023 from Pakistan, the university said.

Aradshar was a member of Alpha Kappa Psi and the Pre-Law Society, and was the current President of the Stanford Democrats.

He also contributed to The Stanford Daily in his freshman year, the university said.

Support resources are available, including CAPS 24/7 on-call services at (650) 723-3785 and the Office for Religious and Spiritual Life.