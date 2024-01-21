Expand / Collapse search

Stanford WBB coach becomes most winningest coach in NCAA history

By KTVU staff
STANFORD, CA - MARCH 19: Stanford Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer encourages her team during the second round of the NCAA Womens Basketball Tournament between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Stanford Cardinal on Mar 19, 2023 at Maples Pavilion in Pal

STANFORD, Calif. - At Stanford, women's basketball coach Tara Vanderveer made history Sunday afternoon.

Tara Vanderveer surpasses Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski to become the all-time winningest in NCAA basketball.

Vanderveer led her team to a 65 to 56 victory over the visiting Oregon State women's basketball team. The 70-year-old coach is in her 38th season at Stanford.

According to the Mercury News, Coach K made a statement over Vanderveer's win over him, sending her congratulations.

"This is a tremendous accomplishment for Tara VanDerveer, who is already one of the most accomplished coaches in the history of basketball," Krzyzewski said in the statement, according to The Mercury News. "This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy. More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she’s positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport."