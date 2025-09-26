Starbucks list of store closures in Bay Area

The Brief Starbucks will close dozens of Bay Area stores as part of a larger plan to shutter hundreds of locations across the U.S., Canada and Europe. The company is also laying off 900 nonretail employees and says closures will target stores without a path to financial stability or customer experience standards. Affected workers will be offered severance or transfers, while Starbucks projects it will have about 18,300 North American stores by the end of its fiscal year, down from 18,734 in June.



Starbucks will close several locations as part of a sweeping plan to shutter hundreds of stores worldwide, the company announced this week.

The Seattle-based coffee company also announced it will lay off 900 nonretail employees as it shifts resources toward a turnaround strategy.

The Seattle coffee giant said store closures would start immediately. Starbucks said affected baristas will be offered severance packages and transfers to other locations where possible.

CEO explains reason behind closures

What we know:

In a letter to employees Thursday, Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said a review identified stores that lack a path to financial stability or the ability to create the environment customers expect. Those locations will close.

"Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations," Niccol wrote. "This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult."

Starbucks had 18,734 North American locations as of June 29. The company expects that number to drop to about 18,300 when its fiscal year ends Sunday.

An public Google sheet tracking the closures lists more than 500 potential store shutdowns nationwide.

43 Bay Area Stores Closing

The list shows 43 Bay Area stores set to close, including: