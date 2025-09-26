Starbucks list of store closures in Bay Area
SAN FRANCISO - Starbucks will close several locations as part of a sweeping plan to shutter hundreds of stores worldwide, the company announced this week.
The Seattle-based coffee company also announced it will lay off 900 nonretail employees as it shifts resources toward a turnaround strategy.
The Seattle coffee giant said store closures would start immediately. Starbucks said affected baristas will be offered severance packages and transfers to other locations where possible.
CEO explains reason behind closures
What we know:
In a letter to employees Thursday, Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said a review identified stores that lack a path to financial stability or the ability to create the environment customers expect. Those locations will close.
"Each year, we open and close coffeehouses for a variety of reasons, from financial performance to lease expirations," Niccol wrote. "This is a more significant action that we understand will impact partners and customers. Our coffeehouses are centers of the community, and closing any location is difficult."
Starbucks had 18,734 North American locations as of June 29. The company expects that number to drop to about 18,300 when its fiscal year ends Sunday.
An public Google sheet tracking the closures lists more than 500 potential store shutdowns nationwide.
43 Bay Area Stores Closing
The list shows 43 Bay Area stores set to close, including:
- Berkeley: 1799 Solano Ave
- Cupertino: 22390 Homestead Rd
- Daly City: 321 Gellert Blvd
- Danville: 11000 Crow Canyon Rd; 398 Hartz Ave
- Emeryville: 3839 Emery St
- Fremont: 38012 Mission Blvd; 41093 Fremont Blvd
- Hayward: 799 A St
- Livermore: 223 S Vasco Rd; 2550 Las Positas Rd; 4521 Livermore Outlets Dr
- Milpitas: 127 Ranch Drive
- Mountain View: 1380 Pear Ave; 2410 Charleston Ave
- Napa: 1200 Lincoln Ave; 1340 Trancas St; 3350 California Blvd
- Oakland: 200 Broadway; 3013 Broadway Ave; 470 Lake Park Ave
- Petaluma: 125 Petaluma Blvd. North
- Pleasant Hill: 1900 Contra Costa Blvd
- Redwood City: 2227 Broadway
- San Francisco: 1501 Fillmore St; 350 Rhode Island; 4094 18th St; 44 Montgomery St; 462 Powell St; 49 Jefferson St; 689 Townsend
- San Jose: 125 Bernal Rd; 1574 Bascom Ave; 1600 Saratoga Ave; 1847 E. Capital Expy.; 670 River Oaks Pkwy.
- San Mateo: 1391 Saratoga Dr.
- San Ramon: 6000 Bollinger Canyon Rd
- Santa Clara: 2401 Agnew Dr.
- Santa Rosa: 2755 Yulupa Ave
- Sebastopol: 801 Gravenstein Hwy
- Vallejo: 4300 Sonoma Blvd
- Walnut Creek: 1601 Mt. Diablo