Starbucks drinks are half off on Thursdays in December – here's how it works

Starbucks customers can get half off the cost of any drink on Thursdays throughout the month of December.

The coffee chain said the deal is good between noon and 6 p.m. local time, starting on Dec. 7 and continuing on Dec. 14, 21, and 28.

To get 50% off any drink, including its holiday beverages in the seasonal red cups , customers should download the Starbucks app and become a Starbucks Rewards member, which is free.

Coffee drinkers can also ask their barista to apply the "Yay Day" deal for them at check out in the store.

The coupon is limited to one drink per customer and can’t be combined with other offers, Starbucks said. It also only applies to drinks prepared by baristas, including coffee and tea.

Starbucks isn’t the only company hoping to lure customers in with deals through its rewards program. Target said it’s offering customers the chance to win a $500 shopping spree through its Target Circle Rewards program.

Customers who join Target Circle by Dec. 8, 2023, can enter the contest, and 500 people will win. Those who are already Target Circle members are automatically entered into the contest, the company said.

Winners will also receive a free, one-year membership for Target's same-day delivery with Shipt, worth $99.

