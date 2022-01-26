State agency no longer investigating death at Tesla plant in Fremont

article

The state agency vested with the power of overseeing workplace safety is no longer investigating a death at the Tesla plant in Fremont, Cal-OSHA told KTVU.

That's because, the Cal-OSHA office said that the Jan. 19 was "due to a personal medical issue."

No further details were provided and KTVU was unable to reach the man's family to see what happened.

Last week, the Alameda County Coroner identified Rodrigo Villanueva, 47, of Tracy, as the employee who collapsed while working on a powertrain line.

And this point, it's clear that Villanueva's death has no connection to the death of another Tesla employee in mid-December.

That's when prosecutors say Anthony Solima, 29, who also worked at Tesla, allegedly waited for his coworker, Lee Brasier, 42, to get off work, before fatally shooting him in the head in the factory's parking lot, prosecutors said.

Solima was charged with murder and the special circumstance if lying in wait, as well as possession of an assault weapon.

Solima and Brasier had gotten into an argument at work earlier that week and Solima abruptly walked off the job, authorities said.

Prosecutors said Solima came back to the Tesla facility and waited in the parking lot with a .223-caliber short-barreled AR-15 and shot Brasier in the head just after he finished his shift. His keys were still in the door of his Toyota Tundra, authorities said.

Brasier sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.