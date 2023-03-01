State of emergency declared in parts of California

Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency in 13 California counties that bore the brunt of recent storms that brought rain, snow and other hazards.

The declaration includes San Bernardino County, where residents have been homebound due to deep snow for roughly a week, Mariposa County, where Yosemite National Park is closed indefinitely, and Los Angeles County, which had been under a blizzard warning for one of the few times in its history.

Sonoma County was the only Bay Area county where a state of emergency was declared.

The declaration allows the California National Guard to be deployed to help to distribute resources and may accelerate the ability to collect funds for coping with the weather-related disaster.

The counties in the declaration are Amador, Kern, Los Angeles, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma and Tulare counties.