Yosemite National Park closed; Curry Village buried under snow

Yosemite National Park has been closed since Saturday and even though park rangers had wanted to reopen this week, there has been so much snow, there is no official date on when visitors can return.

All the roads, including Wawona, El Portal, Hetch Hetchy, Badger Pass and Tioga, were also closed as of Wednesday.

The latest blizzard caused 40 inches of snow on the ground beating the previous record for the date of 36 inches in 1969, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

Other areas of the park received 15 feet of snow, the park said on Facebook.

In addition, the park shared some snowy photos of an impassable men's bathroom because of a stack of snow blocking the entrance and a snow-covered Curry Village.

A men's bathroom is impassable because of snow blocking the door. Photo: Yosemite National Park Feb. 28, 2023 Expand

Yosemite National Park is closed because of snow. Photo: Yosemite National Park Feb. 28, 2023

Snow covers a Yosemite Falls sign. Photo: Yosemite National Park Feb. 28, 2023