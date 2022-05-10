State senators want Sonoma State President to resign amid 'no confidence' faculty vote

Two state lawmakers have called for the President of Sonoma State University to step down.

Democratic State Senators Bill Dodd, who represents the district that includes the school, and Mike McGuire, a Sonoma State alumni, are both calling for the president to leave her job.

This comes the same day as faculty members voted ‘no confidence’ in Judy Sakaki over allegations that she retaliated against an employee who reported sexual harassment against Sakaki's estranged husband, Patrick McCallum.

SEE ALSO: More CSU sexual harassment and abuse cases made public

Earlier this year, the campus's former provost was paid $600,000 to settle a claim she filed alleging that she had been sexually harassed by McCallum, a higher education lobbyist. Although not a university employee, McCallum was an "official university volunteer," the Los Angeles Times reported, accompanying his wife at official functions.

Sakaki and McCullum have since separated.

Sakaki apologized in April to members of the University’s Academic Senate for the negative attention the settlement brought to the school.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO: San Jose State university ex-trainer charged with sexual assault