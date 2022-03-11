San Jose State university ex-trainer charged with sexual assault

article

San Jose State University’s former director of sports medicine faces charges of civil rights violations for allegedly sexually assaulting female student athletes while treating them for injuries, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Scott Shaw, 54, is accused of touching the breasts and buttocks of four students who played on university athletics teams "without their consent and without a legitimate purpose" between 2017 and 2020, the DOJ said in a statement.

Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison if convicted of all counts.

The federal charges come after earlier allegations of sexual assault filed by more than a dozen female swimmers who accused Shaw of inappropriately touching them during physical therapy from 2006 to 2009, when the university investigated and cleared Shaw of all wrongdoing. He denied misconduct, and no criminal charges were filed against him.

San Jose State agreed to pay $1.6 million to 13 female student athletes as part of a settlement announced in September 2021 between the university, the U.S. Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California.

San Jose State "continues to be grateful for the student-athletes who came forward to share their painful stories," the university said in a statement. "Their bravery and resilience are commendable, and we hope that with the charges today, they are one step closer to justice."

Shaw’s attorney, Lori Jeanne Costanzo, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.