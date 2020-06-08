State superintendent releases guidance for reopening California public schools

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond released guidance on Monday outlining how California schools can safely reopen.

In mid-March, schools across the state were shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19, forcing a sudden shift to distance learning.

In preparation for the upcoming academic year, state officials laid out recommendations for how schools can reopen in the face of COVID-19.

In the 55-page guidebook titled "Stronger Together," the California Department of Education suggests four different instructional models for schools to consider in there planning: the two-day rotation blended learning model, the a/b week blended learning model, the looping structure, and early/late staggered schedules.

State officials maintained that there is no "one size fits all" scenario, as each school district is unique. District superintendents are not mandated to implement a certain model, the state is only making suggestions for how to move forward.

"Instruction is going to look different. But the California Department of Education, led by Dr. Gregson and others, is having conversations with educators about how we promote more consistency across each of our classrooms, across each of our districts," Thurmond said. "So that at the end of the day, even if it looks a little different, students are getting a quality education. That educators are getting professional development."

Based on recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, the CDE suggests all staff and students wear cloth face coverings or face shields while on campus, and maintain six-feet of physical distance during school activities.

Thurmond also suggested temper checks before and after students leave campus.

