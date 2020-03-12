Statewide emotional support line available 24/7 as COVID-19 spreads

article

As the novel coronavirus spreads in the Bay Area, an emotional support line will continue to operate all day, every day, according to the Mental Health Association of San Francisco.

The California Peer-Run Warm Line is a free, non-judgmental, emotional, non-emergency support line that allows people with mental health challenges to talk to a peer who is trained to help.

The phone number is (855) 845-7415. Chat is also available at https://www.mentalhealthsf.org/peer-run-warmline/.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, all group services and support and in-person, one-on-one support will be canceled and transitioned to virtual, telephonic, mobile and video methods to the extent possible.

