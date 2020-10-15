Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, East Bay Interior Valleys, Santa Cruz Mountains, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Southern Sacramento Valley in Yolo/Sacramento/Far Western Placer/Southern Sutter and Solano County below 1000 ft - excludes the Delta
3
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM PDT until FRI 9:00 PM PDT, North Bay Mountains, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

Statewide Flex Alert issued: Californians asked to conserve energy

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
KTVU FOX 2
article

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Californians are being asked to conserve energy Thursday.

The California Independent System Operator issued a statewide Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

The power grid operator predicts higher than normal electrical demand, due to unseasonably high temperatures across the state.

"With high temperatures in the forecast, the power grid operator predicts an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use. The temperatures are above normal for this time of year, creating an anticipated shortage in energy supply in the late afternoon hours through the evening," said CAISO in a news release.

People are advised to turn off unnecessary lights, delay using major appliances until after 10 p.m. if possible, and set air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.

CAISO says energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages.

Other steps Californians can take to conserve energy:

  • Before 3 p.m., "pre-cool" buildings by setting air conditioning thermostats lower than usual; also, charge electronic devices and electric vehicles; and run dishwashers, washers and dryers and other major appliances.
  • After 3 p.m., set thermostat at 78° or higher
  • Cool with fans and draw drapes
  • Turn off unnecessary lights and defer use of appliances

The Flex Alert comes as PG&E turned off power to an estimated 53,000 customers to reduce the risk of wildfires.

The utility's Public Safety Power Shutoff is expected to last through Friday morning.
 