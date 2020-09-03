Statewide Flex Alert issued for Labor Day weekend as heat wave arrives

The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert asking for residents to voluntarily conserve electricity over the Labor Day weekend with extreme heat on the horizon.

Weekend temperatures around some parts of the Bay Area are expected to reach 100 degrees or higher. Overnight temperatures across the state are projected to be 10 degrees higher than normal.

ISO, the state's electric grid operator, anticipates an increase in the demand for electricity, primarily from air conditioning use.

Residents are asked to reduce their electricity use from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. beginning on Saturday and extending through Monday.

Conservation can lower demand and avoid further actions, including outages, and lessen the duration of possible power interruptions.

Officials said conservation efforts during a mid-August heatwave were key to preventing expected power outages.

Here a few things residents can do to conserve: