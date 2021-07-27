Expand / Collapse search

Statewide flex alert issued for Wednesday due to heat, tight supply conditions

By KTVU staff
California
OAKLAND, Calif. - Officials with California Independent System Operator have issued a statewide flex alert for Wednesday, June 28. 

California's grid operator says they predict high demand for energy use due to higher than normal temperatures. They also mentioned there would be tight supplies across the West. 

They are asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to alleviate strain on the power grid. 

California ISO shared the following tips to conserve energy: 

  • Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees 
  • Use major appliances:
  •  washer and dryer - do laundry
  • oven and stove - pre-cook and prep meals
  •  run the dishwasher
  • Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows


Tips during a Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:
 

  • Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits
  • Avoid using major appliances
  •  Turn off all unnecessary lights

For more information on flex alerts, visit flexalert.org