Statewide flex alert issued for Wednesday due to heat, tight supply conditions

article

Officials with California Independent System Operator have issued a statewide flex alert for Wednesday, June 28.

California's grid operator says they predict high demand for energy use due to higher than normal temperatures. They also mentioned there would be tight supplies across the West.

They are asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to alleviate strain on the power grid.

California ISO shared the following tips to conserve energy:

Pre-cool home by setting the thermostat to as low as 72 degrees

Use major appliances:

washer and dryer - do laundry

oven and stove - pre-cook and prep meals

run the dishwasher

Adjust blinds and drapes to cover windows



Tips during a Flex Alert from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.:



Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, if health permits

Avoid using major appliances

Turn off all unnecessary lights

Advertisement

For more information on flex alerts, visit flexalert.org