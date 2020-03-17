Stay-at-home order turns San Francisco into ghost town

The stay-at-home order around the Bay Area has left some of San Francisco's busiest locations eerily empty.

The city's Financial District is known for its hustle and bustle. On any other Tuesday, streets would be packed with workers coming and going from office buildings, getting coffee, snacks or lunch. But on Tuesday, it was the exact opposite.

Regulars said they've never seen anything like it.

"It's super eerie a little bit dystopic it's very quiet compared to how it usually is," said Marleigh Williams.

Commuters said getting into the city was a breeze.

"It's like a movie, like something out of a movie," said Derrick Dogan from El Cerrito. "It's like a ghost town. I'm so used to not getting a seat on BART. You can get a seat on BART now."

For people living in the downtown area, the issues are compounded by closures, which make it hard to shop for anything.

We don't have a good grocery store nearby," said Tad Bogdan. "We've got Woodlands, which is very high priced. And, there's a Whole Foods about four blocks away. So, one of the things I wish the city would do is pay attention to the original plans and give us grocery stores."

It's not just the city's financial center that's impacted. Chinatown, normally a bustling neighborhood is quiet, the streets empty, the shops closed.

On the San Francisco waterfront, it's the same story. The streets are usually filled with tourists from around the world flocking to the city to see the world-famous Fishermans' Wharf. Again, the shops, sidewalks, and streets virtually empty.

The exception, the city's homeless population. With so few others on San Francisco's streets, those with no place else to go stand out.

St. Anthony's Foundation released a statement saying it will continue providing food, clothing and hygiene kits to those in need.

The San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness is working with other organizations to push the city to take more concrete steps to protect those on the streets.

The organization says there are some 40,000 people who may not be able to self-isolate.

"We're demanding that we look at empty hotel rooms, empty Airbnbs," said Jennifer Friedenbach from the Coalition on Homelessness. "There's no travel right now, so let's utilize those space for people to be able to move into immediately."

The talk in San Francisco is about how long this will last and how that will affect those who live and work in the city. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced on Tuesday a moratorium on business evictions for small to medium-sized businesses unable to pay their rent because of COVID-19.