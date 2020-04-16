Steph Curry reveals he was first NBA player tested for COVID-19

Golden State Warriors basketball star Stephen Curry revealed on Thursday that he was the very first NBA star to be tested for COVID-19.

In an essay he wrote for Time magazine, Curry described his feelings for being tested. He said he isolated himself in his room to reduce the risk of infecting his family until the results came back negative.

Curry took the test around March 6, five days before Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz fell ill before a game. Gobert's illness and positive test result for COVID-19 led to the suspension of the remainder of the NBA season.